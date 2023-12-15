Drumheller, Hanna RCMP officers seize stolen property including cocaine, collector coins and air pistols; 2 charged

Following a one-month investigation conducted by a number of RCMP detachments, a man and woman face multiple charges related to recovery of a number of stolen items, including firearms, collector coins and a quantity of cocaine.

On Dec.14, officers executed a search warrant on a secluded rural residence near Michichi, Alta, where they say they arrested two fleeing suspects.

The arrests stemmed from Hanna RCMP officers responding to a break-and-enter on Nov. 15 of a rural residence southeast of the town, where officers discovered that a silver 2010 Dodge 3500 pickup truck, a number of firearms, a safe, collector coins and other things were missing.

The next day, Drumheller RCMP responded after receiving reports of an abandoned pickup truck destroyed by fire near Rowley, Alta. Officers were able to confirm that the truck was the one stolen the night before, although other missing items weren’t recovered.

That led to an investigation involving RCMP investigators from Drumheller and Hanna that they called Project Midas.

Thursday, during the execution of the search warrant, officers took a woman into custody, while they seized stolen property and evidence including air pistols and rifles. Officials say the woman was released without being charged.

Police seized air pistols, collector coins and cocaine on Dec.14, 2023, at a rural residence in central Alberta

A second suspect was located near Erskine, Alta., bringing in more police from Three Hills RCMP and police dogs.

A vehicle stop near Delburne, Alta., resulted in the suspect fleeing from a number of police vehicles, forcing the police to use other tactics to get the vehicle to stop.

A female suspect was taken into custody while a second suspect fled on foot. With the help of police dogs, a foot search resulted in the second suspect being taken into custody.

Inside the suspects’ vehicle, police recovered a loaded 9mm semi automatic pistol, a quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and more.

Justin Lenfesty, 33, of Drumheller, and 30-year-old Kali Miller of no fixed address, were jointly charged with the following:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine;

Possess prohibited weapon;

Possess firearm without licence;

Possess prohibited or restricted firearm in vehicle;

Possess a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm with accessible ammunition;

Possess a stolen prohibited or stolen weapon;

Fail to stop for peace officer;

Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000; and

Two counts of trafficking stolen property.

Lenfesty was also charged with:

Driving an uninsured motor vehicle;

Operating a motor vehicle without valid registration;

Drive unauthorized; and

Traffic stolen property.

Miller was also charged with fail to comply with a release order condition and was arrested on seven outstanding arrest warrants for:

Flight from police;

Two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Intent to avoid arrest;

Obstruction of a peace officer;

Possession of stolen credit card; and

Possess/sell contraband tobacco

Following bail hearings, Lenfesty and Miller were remanded into custody. They’re scheduled to appear in provincial court in Strathmore Tuesday, Nov. 19.

“This was an in-depth investigation involving several RCMP detachments and specialized units," said RCMP detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Robert Harms, in a media release. "The involved members once again demonstrated investigational excellence resulting in recovered stolen property, weapons removed off the streets, and offenders held accountable."

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.