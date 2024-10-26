Hurricanes lose third road game in a row, dropping 4-1 decision to Broncos in Swift Current

The Hurricanes will be happy to be back home in Lethbridge Saturday night after losing their third in a row on the road Friday night, a 4-1 decision to the Broncos in Swift Current.

After going up 1-0 in the first period on a goal by Miguel Marques, the Hurricanes came out strong in the second period, peppering the Swift Current goal with shots, but couldn’t build on their lead.

Swift Current, on a goal from Dawson Gerwing, tied it up at 12:19 and then Eric Johnston scored to put the Broncos up 2-1 heading into the third.

Carlin Dezainde fired one home to build the Bronco lead to 3-1, followed by another from Brady Birnie, who built the lead to 4-1.

Lethbridge’s record fell to 6-3-1 on the season.

The Hurricanes open a three-game homestand Saturday night when they take on the Red Deer Rebels.

Puck drop for the game, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of WHL hockey in Lethbridge, in 6 p.m.