    City of Lethbridge reaches tentative agreement with 900 CUPE employees on new deal

    A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Lethbridge and more than 900 employees belonging to CUPE Local 70.

    The union said negotiations with the city have been going on for 20 months, with an agreement being reached Wednesday.

    CUPE represents inside and outdoor workers in a range of city departments, including waste and recycling, water, parks and community services.

    A local representative with CUPE told CTV News that no further details about the agreement will be provided until it has an opportunity to present the deal to its membership.

    That meeting is expected to be held in the first week of November.

