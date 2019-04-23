A 39-year-old man faces charges following Wednesday afternoon’s search of a Drumheller apartment and the discovery of suspected explosive devices that prompted the evacuation of the building.

RCMP members attended the building in the 400 block of 11th Avenue on Wednesday to execute a search warrant as part of an undisclosed investigation. While inside, officers located what appeared to be homemade explosives.

All occupants were evacuated from the building and members of the RCMP explosive disposal unit were deployed. Further inspection of the devices determined the items posed no risk to the public.

Officers also seized an airsoft weapon constructed with metal components that closely resembled a police carbine.

As a result of the investigation, 39-year-old Terry Heptonstall of Drumheller has been charged with:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

Mischief

Residents of the building returned to their homes early Wednesday evening.