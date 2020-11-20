LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Tourism Fernie and area ski resort operators are supporting provincial travel restrictions while preparing to welcome visitors back to B.C. in early December.

The province expanded health restrictions this week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said she was not putting a travel order in place, but it was the expectation that everyone in B.C. would limit their travel unless it was essential.

“So it is limiting our recreational and travel for social reasons we are talking about,” said Dr. Henry.

Authorities are also asking people from outside the province to only travel to B.C. for essential reasons.

The move comes as ski hills in the East Kootenay region prepare to open for the season, and communities in southeastern B.C. get ready to launch pre-Christmas shopping campaigns.

“Essentially it’s 11 hours for us to go to Vancouver, but it’s an hour for us to go to Alberta so we’re in very close proximity and we share a great bond,” said Matt Mosteller, Senior Vice-President for Resorts of the Canadian Rockies.

“Albertans are certainly part of our family,” added Mosteller, who points out Alberta residents not only visit B.C. for vacations, but many also own vacation property along the “powder highway”, between Fernie, Kimberley and Golden B.C.

“And it’s a massive economic impact they have on this region.”

Mosteller said while travel restrictions will be felt, ski resort operators support the provincial, regional and local health authorities, while they try to get a handle on rising COVID-19 cases.

“You know, we are really promoting that we have to do our part now, but then let's have a ski season where we can ski well, and be well,” said Mosteller.

Fernie experienced a drop in hotel occupancy during the summer due to the pandemic.

Next weekend, the Fernie Chamber of Commerce and the Fernie Arts Station will be putting on “Shop Local Holiday Kickoff”, which includes an artisan fair and discounts at many stores and restaurants.

While there may be fewer Albertans spending dollars at the event this year, Jikke Gyorki, Tourism Fernie Executive Officer, said the sooner the province gets COVID-19 cases down, the sooner they can get travel back to normal.

She said November is the quietest month of the year when it comes to tourism in Fernie, “so it’s beneficial that we are seeing the travel advisory right now, because we can manage and weather that.”

Gyorki said they are focused on flattening the curve right now, so they can have a successful holiday and winter season, which goes from December to March.

“We have some time, there’s still a solid month before Christmas hits,” said Gyorki.

The province said the travel advisory will remain in effect until Dec. 7.

Fernie Alpine Resort is scheduled to open Dec. 5, while Kimberley Alpine Resort has set Dec. 12 as a tentative opening date.

Mosteller said ski hill operators have been working since March to develop a plan and protocols that will ensure visitors are offered a safe outdoor recreation experience this winter.

“All Albertans and British Columbian’s will be deeply in need of getting outside and enjoying the benefits that Mother Nature provides,” said Mosteller.