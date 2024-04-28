Elliot Page criticizes Alberta government for trans policies at Calgary Comic Expo event

Actor and activist Elliot Page offered a parent some guidance and blasted the Alberta government Sunday at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Page, who stars in Umbrella Academy was asked by a parent for advice with ‘everything going on right now,’ how to speak to his son about gender identity.

“So sorry with what you’re dealing with,” Page said. “As a parent that must be so challenging and painful and frightening.

"I guess for me," he added, "it’s all about solidarity and community. You connect with other parents, you connect to other allies and stand up to the BS that is coming right now. And love your son -- and clearly you do -- and support (him).”

Page criticized Alberta policies on trans rights, re-iterating what he said at the 2024 Junos.

“First of all it’s awful. It’s harmful, it stems from misinformation about healthcare, our lives, who we are," Page said. "It's policies that go against advice of the Alberta medical association (Alberta Health Services) and the Canadian Pediatric Society.

"Seriously, this has serious impact on people’s lives, (like) the father you just saw and his son and all the individuals just trying to live their lives and thrive and grow in safe environments."

Page also reflected on the challenges he faced growing up in Nova Scotia.

"The first time I tried to talk about my sexuality at 15 my mom - who is so supportive and amazing now - yelled at me that 'that doesn’t exist!'" Page said. “So, forcibly outing children to their parents, taking away any sort of agency for them to be themselves particularly when it’s not backed by medical institutions, that’s -- it’s appalling. It’s appalling.”

The audience responded with loud applause.

Inspiration

During a question and answer session at the event, hosted by social media expert Mike Morrison, two trans fans stood and thanked Page for being an inspiration.

“Thank you too, because you being you I’m sure is inspiring so many people in your life and lets me live my life too," he said. "We’re all in this together.”

Page was recently recognized by Time Magazine as one of the most influential people of 2024.

Elliot’s (memoir) Pageboy ultimately landed at a time when conservatives were—as they still are—threatening trans people’s bodily autonomy and self-determination,” wrote Raquel Willis. “But Elliot remains undeterred, letting down the shield that his platform and privileges afford, and championing grassroots activist efforts like the Gen Z–guided Trans Prom at the U.S. Capitol. In whatever he does, Elliot is aware that his truth and power serve as a light in which others can see their own”

Last month, Page criticized Canada’s rollback of LGBTQ2+ rights onstage at the Juno Awards.

“We are at a time in history where the rights of LGBTQ2+ people are being revoked, restricted and eliminated throughout the world, and the effects are devastating,” Page said before presenting a humanitarian award to former Calgarians Tegan and Sara for their foundation’s work for 2SLGBTQ+ youth.

Page also described what it was like playing a trans character on Umbrella Academy who was transitioning at the same time Page was transitioning in real life.

"To me it all ended up making sense that journey that I simultaneously went on with that character but that was a pretty extraordinary thing,” he said. “It obviously meant so much to me.”

He was also asked about when he gets mis-gendered.

“Oh gosh,” he said. “My response is, when it’s very evident that someone has slipped or you know when it’s not intentional or what have you, it’s OK!

“It has happened a couple times when people come up and you wanna say ‘don’t go away feeling bad’.

“It’s really OK,” he added. “Maybe some people might think that too lenient or something but especially knowing I’ve been in people’s conscious for a certain while that it can be an adjustment.”

Page also talked about filming Inception in Kananaskis Country in Alberta, saying that was a tough one because he doesn’t do well at high altitude – he fainted while shooting a scene in the mountains.

With files from Teri Fikowski