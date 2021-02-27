Advertisement
Emergency crews respond to scene of fallen child near High River, Alta.
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 9:25AM MST
STARS Air Ambulance responded to the scene of a fallen child near High River on Feb. 27. (File)
Share:
CALGARY -- Paramedics, along with the STARS Air Ambulance, were dispatched to a scene south of Calgary Saturday morning where it's believed a child was hurt in a fall.
The service posted a notice about the call at 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 27.
EMS tells CTV News the incident involves a fallen child, but there are no further details about the incident.
There is also no information about the extent of the injuries, if any, to the victim.
This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…