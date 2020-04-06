CALGARY -- An employee in the pharmacy at a Safeway in northwest Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19.

An April 1 update posted online by Sobeys — which owns Safeway — says the employee last worked on March 25 at the Safeway at 8120 Beddington Blvd. N.W.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," read the post.

"Out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the store location."

A number of changes have been made at Sobeys stores — which includes Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods, and Foodland — as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Those include: