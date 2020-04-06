Employee at northwest Calgary Safeway tests positive for COVID-19
An employee in the pharmacy at the Beddington Blvd. N.W. location has tested positive for COVID-19. (File photo)
CALGARY -- An employee in the pharmacy at a Safeway in northwest Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19.
An April 1 update posted online by Sobeys — which owns Safeway — says the employee last worked on March 25 at the Safeway at 8120 Beddington Blvd. N.W.
"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation," read the post.
"Out of an abundance of caution, with each case that is reported, we will deep clean and sanitize the store location."
A number of changes have been made at Sobeys stores — which includes Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Thrifty Foods, and Foodland — as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
Those include:
- Installation of Plexiglas cashier shields
- Reduced store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow more time for extra sanitization efforts and stocking our shelves.
- Introducing seniors shopping hour for the first hour of the day
- Installing floor markers at check out to help facilitate a two-metre distance between customers
- Creating a process for employees to wash their hands every 15 minutes
- Stopping the sale of bulk baked goods and bulk foods in self-serve areas
- Closing self-serve areas that are not staffed
- Cancelling all product demos, sampling and events