Enbridge sees 'tailwind' for its Mainline system as Trans Mountain faces delays
Enbridge Inc. could benefit from increased volumes on its Mainline oil pipeline network if the startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is significantly delayed, the Calgary-based energy infrastructure firm said Friday.
Enbridge, like the rest of Canada's energy sector, has been closely watching the latest developments with the Trans Mountain project. The high-profile pipeline expansion will increase Trans Mountain's capacity from 590,000 barrels per day to a total of 890,000 barrels per day, creating new oil shipping competition for Enbridge and its Mainline system, but the project has been marred by delays and construction cost increases.
Most recently, Trans Mountain Corp. announced it has run into new construction challenges in B.C. that will delay the pipeline's expected first quarter startup until sometime in the second quarter of this year.
Colin Gruending, president of Enbridge's liquids pipelines business, said Friday the company has been assuming an April 1 in-service date for Trans Mountain. He said if that date is pushed back, Enbridge will likely see a small boost in shipping volumes.
“To the extent it (Trans Mountain) is delayed, that's a slight tailwind,” Gruending told a conference call to discuss Enbridge's fourth-quarter earnings.
“We believe we're going to be substantially full anyway, so a slight delay doesn't provide a massive increase for us. But there is some upside to that.”
Enbridge's Mainline network is Canada's largest oil pipeline system, providing about 70 per cent of the total oil pipeline transportation capacity out of Western Canada. Demand for shipping on the Mainline - which moves oil to markets in Eastern Canada and the U.S. Midwest - has exceeded capacity over the past few years. However, the network has long been expected to lose barrels to Trans Mountain once the expansion project comes online.
But Gruending said that picture has changed due to Trans Mountain's delays. The pipeline project was originally supposed to be finished in 2022, and the construction delays have meant more time for Canadian oil producers to ramp up production in anticipation of the additional export capacity.
“I think this notion that the Mainline is going to lose a bunch of volume when (Trans Mountain) comes on is a bit of a stale concept. It might have been valid a view years ago, but it's been delayed materially,” Gruending said.
“And in that multi-year period of delay, supply has structurally and permanently grown . . . That demand is there. It's basically insatiable.”
Statistics Canada data shows oil production in Alberta rose to a new record of 3.82 million barrels per day in 2023. In December alone, Alberta produced 4.19 million barrels per day, a 10 per cent year-over-year increase.
A report released in October by Deloitte Canada said Canadian oil production is expected to grow by about 375,000 barrels a day over the next two years, greater than the total amount added to Canada's production levels over the past five years combined.
Enbridge is forecasting its Mainline system will run essentially at capacity for most of 2024, averaging three million barrels per day.
In December, Enbridge filed an application with the Canada Energy Regulator for approval of its new tolling deal for the Mainline system. Tolls are the fees oil companies pay to ship their product on a pipeline, and are how pipeline operators make money.
Enbridge had been negotiating a new tolling framework with its oil industry customers for a year and a half. Once finalized and approved by the regulator, the new tolling deal will be in place through 2028.
On Friday, Enbridge reported a profit of $1.73 billion or 81 cents per share in its fourth quarter compared with loss a year earlier when it took a large non-cash goodwill impairment charge.
The result compared with a loss of $1.07 billion or 53 cents per share in the last three months of 2022 when the company took at $2.5-billion charge relate to its gas transmission business.
On an adjusted basis, Enbridge said it earned 64 cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with an adjusted profit of 63 cents per share a year earlier.
The company said last month it was cutting its workforce by 650 positions due to what it called “increasingly challenging business conditions” related to geopolitical instability, persistent inflation and rising interest rates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild weekend with some sunshine Saturday and snow likely Sunday
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian arrested for allegedly opening plane door, deploying evacuation slide in Thailand
A Canadian man has been arrested in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai after he allegedly opened the door on a commercial plane and triggered the evacuation slide prior to takeoff.
Mother charged with manslaughter following infant's death: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Prince Harry accepts substantial damages to settle Mirror Group case, berates Piers Morgan
Prince Harry said on Friday his mission to purge the press would continue 'through to the end' after he accepted substantial damages to settle his case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
What January's employment data suggests to expect from Bank of Canada in terms of interest rate changes
Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.7 per cent last month, marking the first decline since December 2022, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. The agency's labour force survey said the economy added 37,000 jobs in January.
She arranged a date with a guy she met on a plane. When he didn't show, she unexpectedly met her future husband
Cristina Farina was disappointed when she was stood up in London, but then she got chatting with stranger Matt Reinecke, changing the course of their lives forever.
Owl photos are flooding the internet ahead of the Super Bowl. Here's why
Instead of Super Bowl information, one small typo later and your search results are filled with owl content instead.
The families of a few Israeli hostages don't want a deal to bring them home. They want Hamas crushed
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
Canadians won't be fooled by Putin propaganda on Ukraine, Trudeau says
Canadians are too smart to fall for Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made the remark after he was asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent interview with Tucker Carlson.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Family doctors get $12M 'stabilization payment' from province, AMA says more funding needed soon
The Alberta Health ministry says $12 million has been given to the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) to help family doctors manage rising costs.
-
Silver Skate 2024 launches at new location
Edmonton's longest-running winter festival will look a little different this year.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate steady in January, Lethbridge rate jumps
Alberta's unemployment rate remained largely unchanged last month, though Lethbridge saw a noticeable spike.
Vancouver
-
More than 80% of family physicians in B.C. have signed up for new payment model, health minister says
It's been one year since B.C. introduced a new payment model for family physicians in the province and the change has so far had a "profound impact," Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a news conference Friday.
-
Man arrested after allegedly driving intoxicated, assaulting officers: Port Moody police
Police in Port Moody say they arrested a man and are recommending charges against him after he allegedly drove while intoxicated and assaulted officers.
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
Atlantic
-
Newcomers praise firefighters after being rescued from blaze during N.S. snowstorm
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
-
N.S. man arrested for allegedly threatening snowplow operator
A New Glasgow, N.S., man was arrested and charged after he allegedly threatened a snowplow operator in Pictou on Tuesday.
-
Trudeau says he's furious over Bell Media layoffs, calling it a 'garbage decision'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trash-talking BCE Inc.'s widespread layoffs, calling the cuts a "garbage decision."
Vancouver Island
-
NATO dive-training exercise underway on Vancouver Island
Canadian military divers and NATO partners have convened on the shores of Vancouver Island for a massive training exercise, prepping the military personnel for real-world scenarios.
-
More than 80% of family physicians in B.C. have signed up for new payment model, health minister says
It's been one year since B.C. introduced a new payment model for family physicians in the province and the change has so far had a "profound impact," Health Minister Adrian Dix said at a news conference Friday.
-
Hunting show host fined $4,500 after wildlife offence investigations in B.C., Alberta: BCCOS
The host of an outdoor adventure YouTube show has been fined thousands of dollars and banned from hunting following an investigation, B.C. Conservation Officer Service says.
Toronto
-
Woman with life-altering injuries after dog attack in Toronto: police
Police have issued a public safety alert after a dog attack in a Rexdale neighbourhood left a woman with “life-altering” injuries.
-
Ontario signs $3B health-care deal with feds to increase access to doctors, reduce wait times
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has signed a $3.1-billion health-care deal with the federal government to increase access to primary care and reduce wait times.
-
Toronto breaks 86-year-old temperature record
Toronto broke an 86-year-old weather record on Friday as temperatures climbed above 13 C during an unseasonably warm February.
Montreal
-
Possible children's bodies in 'pigsty' cemetery from the Duplessis era halts Quebec liquor board excavation plans
Quebec's liquor board - the SAQ - has halted excavation work at a warehouse in Montreal after questions were raised about the presence of an informal 'pigsty' cemetery where children's bodies from the 'Duplessis Orphans' era may lay.
-
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
-
CAQ offers to reimburse grieving couple for donation
The Coalition Avenir Quebec is offering to reimburse a grieving couple who paid $200 to meet with Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault to talk about their fight against drunk driving.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dies after January shooting in Little Italy
Ottawa Police say a man who suffered life-threatening injuries in an afternoon shooting in Little Italy last month has died.
-
It's the warmest Feb. 9 in Ottawa history
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 7 C on Friday. The current record for warmest Feb. 9 in Ottawa history is 7.4 C, set back in 1990.
-
Here's when gas prices will increase in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says after a 2-cent-a-litre price hike on Friday, gas prices will increase another 3 cents a litre on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener breaks 99-year-old temperature record
The temperature in Kitchener smashed records Friday.
-
Two taken to hospital after crash on busy North Dumfries road
Two drivers were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Blair Road Friday morning.
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning Cambridge fire
Two people had to be taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Preston.
Saskatoon
-
City agrees to buy Saskatoon YMCA for proposed downtown arena district
The City of Saskatoon has agreed to purchase the downtown YMCA building with plans to demolish it if council proceeds with a downtown event and entertainment district.
-
Saskatoon postpones info session for proposed emergency shelter
The City of Saskatoon has postponed a pair of scheduled neighbourhood information sessions for the proposed 30-bed emergency residential shelter on Central Avenue.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged after a man was stabbed
Two Saskatoon men have been charged with aggravated assault and robbery after a man was stabbed in the 100 block of Avenue S South.
Northern Ontario
-
Charges laid in Highway 17 crash that killed horse and buggy driver
Charges have been laid against a commercial driver and a southern Ontario company more than two months after a fatal Highway 17 crash involving a horse and buggy.
-
Five Algoma Steel workers burned by molten metal sent to hospital with minor injuries
A reaction set off when molten metal made contact with moisture this week sent five workers at Algoma Steel to hospital. All five have since been released.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash involving train in Sudbury's valley area
Sudbury police say Bodson Drive in the Valley area is reopened Friday following an overnight collision involving a train and an SUV.
Winnipeg
-
Mother charged with manslaughter following infant's death: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg woman has been charged following the death of her two-month-old child from malnutrition in December.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.
-
Winnipeg school could be renamed due to namesake’s past
A request has been submitted to rename a Winnipeg school due to its namesake’s historical past.
Regina
-
Sask. changing how hotel rooms are found for those on social assistance
The Saskatchewan government says it's changing how it procures hotels for those on social assistance after a motel owned by a legislature member raised rates when the province paid.
-
Regina physiotherapist charged with sexual assault
A 38-year-old Regina physiotherapist has been accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.
-
Regina police plane involved in more than 2,600 calls in first year of operation
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is celebrating one year in the sky with its Aerial Support Unit (ASU), which took its first flight on Jan. 20, 2023.