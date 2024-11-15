CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'Enchanting experience': Zoolights 2024 kicks off at Calgary Zoo

    A zoolights display is seen in an undated photo. (Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo) A zoolights display is seen in an undated photo. (Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo)
    The Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute is once again inviting people to get in the holiday spirit by taking in Zoolights.

    The annual and family friendly event sees the Calgary Zoo decked out in thousands of twinkling Christmas lights, including dozens of dazzling displays.

    "This enchanting experience has become a cherished part of Calgary’s holiday season, providing the perfect backdrop against which guests of all ages can create memories that will last a lifetime," said spokesperson Alison Archambault in a news release.

    This year marks the zoo's 28th season of Zoolights.

    The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. most nights from Nov. 15 to Jan. 5, 2025, weather permitting.

    It is closed to the public on Nov. 26, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

    For more information you can visit the zoo's website.

