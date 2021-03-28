CALGARY -- The driver of a vehicle is in Calgary hospital and their passenger is dead after an incident near Fort Macleod on Saturday evening.

Police were first called about an erratic driver spotted near Nanton at 7 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, driving at a high rate of speed toward Claresholm.

Fort Macleod RCMP found the vehicle at about 7:45 p.m. in a ditch along Highway 810, 15 kilometres south of Highway 3.

Officials say the vehicle had collided with a power pole. Emergency crews, including the Fort Macleod Fire Department and EMS, were called in to assist and extricate the two occupants.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was flown to Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance while the passenger was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4406.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.