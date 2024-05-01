Goo Goo Dolls to headline 2024 Calgary music festival

After the cancellation of last year's event, Roundup MusicFest returns to Calgary this summer featuring headliners the Goo Goo Dolls.

The single-day outdoor music festival is held annually, but organizers say last year's event was cancelled due to complications stemming from the pandemic.

On Wednesday, organizers announced the triumphant return of the music festival, which will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at new venue Prince's Island Park.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring this legendary festival back this year," said spokesperson Sarah Geddes in a news release.

"Roundup attendees always expect this event to deliver a great artist lineup and experience, and we’re thrilled to be bringing the event to Calgary’s premier outdoor music venue – Prince’s Island Park."

Roundup MusicFest 2024 will also see performances by Gin Blossoms and Canada's own Crash Test Dummies, as well as up-and-coming alternative rock bank Uncle Strut.

The 2022 Roundup MusicFest featured performances by The Offspring, Young the Giant, The Strumbellas and Said the Whale, and took place at Shaw Millennium Park.

Tickets for this year's event go one sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and RoundupMusicFest.com.