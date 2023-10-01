Every Child Matters walk takes to the Trans-Canada Highway

An Every Child Matters walk took place Saturday along a stretch of the Trans Canada Highway.

Dozens of people bundled up to walk along Highway 1 from McDougall Memorial Church to the Morley United Church.

Eva Powder, who is a member of the Mini Thni community, organizes the walk each year to mourn for anyone who attended residential school and for those who did not make it home to their families.

She said it was heartwarming to have many people join her on the three kilometre walk, despite the cold, wet weather.

"Very important to me to have that support from other communities in the area," she said. "It is really important because I want to show my community that I am here for them, and that they are not going to be forgotten."

Morley residential school was closed in 1969 after the community lobbied the federal government and hired lawyers to protect their children.