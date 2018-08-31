A man accused of issuing $250,000 of fraudulent WestJet travel credits wants to have charges against him dropped because he says it’s taken too long to get to trial.

Terance Gough, 45, was arrested in April 2016 after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and WestJet discovered the transactions that took place between 2012 and 2015.

He was charged with fraud and theft over $5,000, but says that his case has taken too long to get to court and has made a Jordan application.

The Supreme Court’s guidelines say that a case like Gough’s should not take any longer than 30 months to be heard in court.

Gough’s trial is scheduled to take place in November.

The judge is expected to make a ruling in the Jordan application next week.