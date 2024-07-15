'Excessive heat' warning in place for Calgary (and much of Alberta)
Mother Nature is going to crank it up a notch… again!
An "excessive heat" warning is now in place for Calgary (and much of Alberta).
This is a long-term stretch of heat.
We will likely be under the excessive heat criteria for 10 days in YYC, and eight of the days will come with highs in the 30s.
Tuesday, expect sunshine and a high of 29 C.
With the heat and the moisture in place tomorrow, it will be an unstable one.
There will be thunderstorms developing in the foothills in the early afternoon and they will track east toward Highway 2.
Some of these storm cells could be pretty intense (with larger-sized hail and strong winds) and could even make their way into Calgary.
So eyes on the sky for late-day Tuesday.
As temperatures become increasingly hotter, it should also become increasingly more stable, leading to a long, hot, dry stretch.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who is JD Vance? Things to know about Donald Trump's pick for vice-president
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday chose Sen. JD Vance of Ohio to be his running mate as he looks to return to the White House.
'Somebody who knows Canada well': Ambassador says of Trump running mate JD Vance
Canada's ambassador to the United States says Sen. JD Vance, the recently announced pick for former U.S. president and Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate, 'knows Canada well.'
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
'Balaclava rapist' Larry Takahashi gets full parole more than 40 years after attacks
A serial sex offender known as the "balaclava rapist" for attacking 23 women in Edmonton more than 40 years ago has been granted full parole while he continues to serve three concurrent life sentences.
Biden says it was a 'mistake' to say he wanted to put a 'bull's-eye' on Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden told NBC News in an interview Monday that it was a 'mistake' to say he wanted to put a 'bull's-eye' on Republican nominee Donald Trump, but argued that the rhetoric from his opponent was more incendiary while warning that Trump remained a threat to democratic institutions.
NFL Hall of Famer says he was unjustly handcuffed and 'humiliated' on a flight
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis said Monday he was 'humiliated' after being handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight, then later apologized to by law enforcement, over the weekend.
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
Days are getting longer because of climate change, according to NASA
Rising sea levels are making each day slightly longer, and there's no sign it's going to stop, a new study funded in part by NASA and the Canadian government has found.
Manitoba man who rammed gates of Rideau Hall granted statutory release
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck in 2020 to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted statutory release.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Chris Jones fired by Edmonton Elks
The Edmonton Elks fired Chris Jones on Monday after the Canadian Football League team's head coach and general manager guided it to a 0-5 start to the 2024 season.
-
Case backlog at Alberta medical examiner's office spurs call to regulate drug supply
On average, death investigations in Alberta are taking nine months to complete. Investigations that require more time are considered backlogged. In 2023, there were more than 1,400 cases, nearly four times more than in 2022
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy heat wave starts Tuesday
The heat is coming back on Tuesday and it will last several days.
Lethbridge
-
Country artist recalls singing 'Freedom' at Coutts blockade, court hears
The COVID-19 blockade at Coutts, Alta., drew on support from a cross-section of people, including a country musician who jumped at the chance to perform 'Freedom' at the barricade, a courtroom heard Monday.
-
City of Lethbridge using AI to detect, reduce contamination rate in blue, green carts
A new pilot program is helping to find, track and remove contaminated materials from Lethbridge's green and blue carts using artificial intelligence (AI).
-
Southern Alberta farmers optimistic despite heat wave
Southern Alberta farmers were happy to receive some of the wettest weather in recent years this spring.
Vancouver
-
Firefighting crews from Australia and New Zealand on the way to help B.C. fire fight
Outside help is arriving to battle British Columbia wildfires that authorities expect to flare this week, with Australian and New Zealand firefighters on the way and crews and aircraft from other provinces already on the ground.
-
Firefighters battling large blaze in South Vancouver
Crews are working a large structure fire in South Vancouver that broke out Monday evening.
-
Nearly 10 years after it was first pitched, Vancouverites can climb the stairway to nowhere
Nearly 10 years after it was first proposed, an interactive piece of public art is officially open in Vancouver's Hastings Park.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after B.C. mammoth statue set ablaze
Mounties say a 41-year-old man is facing possible criminal charges, including arson, after a driftwood mammoth sculpture was set ablaze Monday in Colwood, B.C.
-
'Balaclava rapist' Larry Takahashi gets full parole more than 40 years after attacks
A serial sex offender known as the "balaclava rapist" for attacking 23 women in Edmonton more than 40 years ago has been granted full parole while he continues to serve three concurrent life sentences.
-
Mounties say man with bra on head tried to stab stranger in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
Saskatoon
-
Labour groups apply to intervene in appeal of Sask. law that forces workers to 'out' trans youth
Three unions have joined forces to intervene in the appeal case over Saskatchewan's pronoun consent law.
-
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
-
Canada apologizes for wrongfully labelling Dakota, Lakota as refugees
The Dakota and Lakota First Nations waited 261 years for Monday's apology.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
-
'I am sorry': Sask. contractor pleads guilty in $275,000 fraud case
Regina-based company Prairie Boy Windows and Doors pleaded guilty in Provincial Court Monday on fraud charges.
-
'It's a great experience': Fans reminisce as cleanup begins for Country Thunder Saskatchewan
Country Thunder Saskatchewan has wrapped up its 2024 iteration – with cleanup teams out in full force Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Community mourns loss of parents killed in Oshawa double shooting
People across Durham Region are reeling with grief after a separated couple with two children were shot and killed in their Oshawa homes over the weekend.
-
Toronto not in a position to assume operations of shuttered Ontario Science Centre, staff say
The City of Toronto is not in a position to take over operations of the now shuttered Ontario Science Centre, staff say.
-
2 suspects arrested, 1 outstanding following robbery at Cloverdale Mall
Two suspects are in police custody and one remains at-large following a robbery at a store in Etobicoke on Monday.
Montreal
-
Legault rectifies remarks that Quebec has no political violence
Premier François Legault is being invited to brush up on his history after declaring today that politicians in Quebec don't face the kind of violence seen over the weekend in the United States.
-
Ahuntsic residents express concerns about new homeless shelter near daycare
A new homeless shelter opening near a daycare in a residential area of Ahuntsic-Cartierville has residents concerned about their safety.
-
Heat warning in place for Greater Montreal
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia inmate dies at medium security prison: Correctional Service Canada
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
-
Late week cold front expected to break Maritime heat wave
A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave.
-
Community effort and heroic act from jet skiers help avoid disaster at Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf
Community heroics helped avert disaster when a boat caught on fire inside the marina at the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf in Shediac, N.B.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man who rammed gates of Rideau Hall granted statutory release
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck in 2020 to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted statutory release.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside soccer game in Winnipeg: police
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
-
Apartment building residents locked out
The City of Winnipeg says a College Avenue apartment owner has ordered its residents to vacate the property.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa police chief comments on dignitary security in wake of attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Days after the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, residents in Ottawa remain shocked it happened at all, as questions are raised about security measures for Canadian officials and visiting dignitaries.
-
Inquest announced into Westboro bus crash deaths
The Ontario government has announced an inquest will be held into the deaths of three people during the 2019 Westboro bus crash.
-
Manitoba man who rammed gates of Rideau Hall granted statutory release
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck in 2020 to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted statutory release.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman learns to deal with extremely painful arthritis
Psoriasis is a common auto-immune condition – and some patients also develop a form of arthritis that can be debilitating.
-
Police stress safety on trails after another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont.
Following another fatal all-terrain vehicle crash, this time in Powassan, Ontario Provincial Police are calling on ATV drivers to take every safety precaution they can before going out in the trails.
-
Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
Barrie
-
Orillia working with County to bring more attainable housing to market
As housing costs continue to stress many owners and renters, the City of Orillia is working with the County to develop new tools to combat the growing issue.
-
Barrie man charged with murder in roommate’s death
Second-degree murder charge against Sonny Stephens of Barrie in death of Eric Beecroft.
-
LOOK BACK
LOOK BACK Remembering the 'catastrophic' Barrie tornado on 3rd anniversary
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
Kitchener
-
Body recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police said a body has been recovered from the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
-
Fire destroys new home builds in Brant County
A fire that destroyed newly-built homes in Brant County is being treated as suspicious.
London
-
'Diverted safe supply is being resold into our community': London police confirm drug diversion a growing concern
For the first time, London police are speaking out about the diversion of safe supply drugs happening in the city.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Torrential downpours flood city streets
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.
-
'We know the undertow in that area is dangerous': Calls for safety improvements near Port Stanley breakwall
Search for missing 14 year old continues in Lake Erie.
Windsor
-
One person injured in west-end shooting: Windsor police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.
-
‘There's no place for violence in any of this’: Shock and dismay continue in Windsor two days after Trump assassination attempt
Nearly 48 hours after the attempted assassination of former U.S. President and current presidential hopeful Donald Trump, people in Windsor, Ont. continue to condemn the violence across the border.
-
More needs to be done downtown, despite successful block parties
Windsor is a city of dreams. Host it and they will come. A large group of soccer fans gathered to celebrate the Copa America Cup final between Argentina and Columbia Sunday night. Another successful block party in downtown Windsor.