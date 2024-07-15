'Excessive heat' warning in place for Calgary (and much of Alberta)

CALGARY
    Garry Hulshof sent in this cool shot of his storm view on Saturday.
    Mother Nature is going to crank it up a notch… again!

    An "excessive heat" warning is now in place for Calgary (and much of Alberta).

    This is a long-term stretch of heat.

    We will likely be under the excessive heat criteria for 10 days in YYC, and eight of the days will come with highs in the 30s.

    Tuesday, expect sunshine and a high of 29 C.

    With the heat and the moisture in place tomorrow, it will be an unstable one.

    There will be thunderstorms developing in the foothills in the early afternoon and they will track east toward Highway 2.

    Some of these storm cells could be pretty intense (with larger-sized hail and strong winds) and could even make their way into Calgary.

    So eyes on the sky for late-day Tuesday.

    As temperatures become increasingly hotter, it should also become increasingly more stable, leading to a long, hot, dry stretch.

