Lethbridge drug house shut down again due to continued illegal activity

Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a drug house in Lethbridge for the second time this year due to illegal activity.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order against the owner of 1607 3 Avenue N. Investigators have closed the property for 90 days, starting at noon on Aug. 22.

“Any tenancy agreement or lease is terminated effective that date, requiring all tenants to vacate the premises,” SCAN said in a news release.

The property was initially closed by SCAN on Jan. 10 following “repeated visits from Lethbridge police and persistent complaints from area residents in response to recurring drug activity.”

The closure ended on April 9, conditions were in place to prohibit further drug-related activity at the address.

After further evidence of continued illegal activities, SCAN fast-tracked the current closure to ensure the safety and comfort of residents and expedite the property’s sale to a different owner.

"When we shut down a problem property, we do so with the intent of implementing a long-term solution to improve the safety of the surrounding community,” Greg Medley, deputy chief of Alberta Sheriffs, said in a news release.

“By closing this property for the second time, we’re preventing a return to habitual ways for this property owner, and reinforcing our commitment to keeping Alberta communities safe both today and well into the future.”

The property was also ordered closed by Alberta Health Services on July 31 due to being “unfit for human habitation,” according to SCAN. All tenants were required to vacate the premises by Aug. 7.

The AHS order to vacate cited numerous concerns within the home. AHS said pipes had burst and flooded the basement with two to three feet of water.

“The water sat for an extended period of time before the owner was able to drain it away. The basement was still wet at the time of the inspection and there was a musty/mouldy odour noted,” AHS said in the order.

Additionally, there was no running water, gas or power supplied to the home. “Extreme unsanitary conditions” were noted within the house, including dirt and grime, rotten food, garbage and used toilet paper in bins in the bathroom.

Several other safety issues were noted throughout the home, including smashed windows and doors throughout, holes in the walls and general disrepair.

A large pile of garbage was also noted in the back parking pad and there was evidence of uncontained fires in the front yard.

Then on Aug. 1, there was a suspected overdose death at the property.