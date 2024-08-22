Charges laid in connection with murder of missing Calgary man

CALGARY
    Calgary police say a man who went missing last year was murdered and they've arrested a suspect in the case.

    Christopher Stevenson, 37, was last seen entering a building on Sixth Avenue S.E. on Aug. 24, 2023.

    The investigation led police to search a home in downtown Calgary and a property in Rocky View County, which helped them collect enough evidence to determine Stevenson was murdered.

    One person has since been arrested in the case.

    Police say Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, is charged with second-degree murder.

    "This has been an extremely complex investigation where several resources were used from across our service, as well as several resources from the RCMP," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

    Gregson said investigators "have a good understanding" about Stevenson's activities in the days leading up to his murder but further charges could be laid in the coming days and weeks.

    Anyone with information about Christopher’s death is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

