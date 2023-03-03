‘Explore Calgary’s culinary scene’ at the 2023 YYC Food and Drink Experience

Staff at dozens of Calgary restaurants are preparing for an annual food and drink festival that sees venues offer up multi-course fixed-price menus for a tenday period.

This year, 70 eateries across Calgary will be participating in the 2023 YYC Food and Drink Experience.

The festival, which runs from March 17 to 26, includes $25 and $35 lunch offerings, prix fixe three-course dinners for $35 and $45 and gourmet masterpieces for $65 and $75.

"We also have some amazing signature culinary events lined up, like collaboration dinners with visiting chefs and themed wine pairing dinners," spokesperson Irena Knorr said in a Friday news release.

"There’s no better way to explore Calgary’s culinary scene, try new restaurants and find some new favourites.”

A list of participating restaurants and menus can be found online at the YYC Food and Drink Experience website.

A list of restaurants participating in the 2023 YYC Food and Drink Experience. (handout)