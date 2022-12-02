Extreme cold warning called for Calgary and much of Alberta

A large portion of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning for Friday, but some relief is expected on the way for Saturday. A large portion of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning for Friday, but some relief is expected on the way for Saturday.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina