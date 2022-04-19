'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab

Calgary police say more than $5.7 million worth of drugs were seized in an eight-month trafficking investigation that culminated with the search of two properties in Chestermere and one in Calgary.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a "sophisticated" methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.

Calgary police say the following items were seized during the investigation:

4.57 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at approximately $380,000;

27.21 kilograms of fentanyl powder valued at over $4 million;

3,132 fentanyl pills valued at approximately $122,640;

2 kilograms of cocaine valued at approximately $140,000;

43.7 grams of crack cocaine valued at approximately $43,700;

47,042 Oxycodone pills valued at approximately $940,840;

716 Xanax pills, valued at approximately $3,580;

Additional drug trafficking production equipment, including more than 100 kilograms of an unknown cutting agent;

One Glock handgun and silencer with six additional barrels;

A custom-made automatic firearm and silencer;

900 rounds of ammunition; and

$10,000 in Canadian currency.

Police say two people were arrested at the Calgary International Airport and both have been charged.

Daniel Heng, 39, and Edric Padua-Balmes, 30, both of Chestermere, are each charged with:

Three counts of production of a controlled substance;

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

One count of possession of the proceeds of crime.

"It is extremely concerning that a drug production lab of this scale was operating in a residential community,” said Sgt. Todd Nichol in a Tuesday news release.

"Aside from exploiting those who are most vulnerable, drug trafficking attracts unwanted and unnecessary violence to our community."