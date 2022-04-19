'Extremely concerning': $5.7M in drugs seized as police bust large-scale Calgary drug lab

Calgary police released photos of some of the items seized during a trafficking investigation. (Calgary Police Service) Calgary police released photos of some of the items seized during a trafficking investigation. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina