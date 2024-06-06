Failure of 'grandfather of all water mains' to blame for Calgary water issues, councillor says
A Calgary city councillor says a water crisis affecting one community is "very serious" and is calling on the generosity of Calgarians to help their neighbours.
Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp says the "grandfather of all water mains" broke in Montgomery on Wednesday afternoon, flooding a wide area of the community before the water was shut off.
She says thousands of people in the community were affected.
"The repairs are going to take some time," she told CTV News on Thursday. "I know they did some work on it in the early spring, which is great news, but this is obviously impacting not just Bowness and Montgomery.
"This is going to start impacting the entire city."
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Sharp says emergency water supplies are in place at four locations for residents to access: Bowness Community Association, Belvedere Parkway School, Bowcrest Seniors Home and Our Lady of the Assumption School.
However, Sharp says there is an issue for seniors to get to those locations to access water, so the city is calling on residents to take potable water to the residents who need it.
She says the Bowness Community Association has also organized an effort to collect bottled water to hand out to residents who need it.
"We have folks dropping off water as we speak, which is really critical to be able to get water out. The trucks are great but you'd have to come with your own bottles or jugs."
In addition to collecting water in jugs, Bowness residents are also able to get some bottled water, donated to the Bowness Community Association.
Cornelius Wind, a Bowness resident, told CTV News he lost water at his home at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Wind said he called his daughter to try and find out what happened.
"She told me there was a water advisory because there was a break in Montgomery by the Safeway and she told me all about the advisory – what I had to do, what I could do and what I couldn't do," he said, adding that his daughter warned him the water could be out for days.
Luckily, when Wind got up the following morning, he found out the water was back.
However, he says he's been following the city's guidelines, relying heavily on his rain barrels as a water source.
"It's a bit of an inconvenience, especially for people like me that don't have the internet or anything like that.
"I don't get the information unless people come down and tell me."
Another Bowness resident, Nolan McKendrick, has water at his home, but it's not usable for anything more than handwashing.
"It's very low pressure, a little bit yellow coming out of the taps, but there is a little water," he said. "I knew we shouldn't be drinking it."
He says now that the water wagons are in place in the community, he can go get water and he has a plan for everything else.
"I've got parents not too far away so we can shower if need be."
Sharp says it could be a while before the issue is resolved.
"This is going to be ongoing for the next couple days until water is free flowing, but there is still a boil water advisory going on."
In addition to lending a helping hand, she also pleaded with all Calgarians to stick to the water conservation measures, especially as they evolve over the coming days.
"Things happened so quickly last night over the evening," she said. "The alert went out this morning which said, 'stop doing everything.'
"What we know now is follow the Stage 4 restrictions for outdoor watering and if you do need to shower, shorten those shower times, continue to do those things that you need to do and are necessary."
Sharp says other restrictions, like a fire ban, are just common sense.
"Accidental fires happen, we get that, but let's be careful when we're out and about."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calgary activates municipal emergency plan after water main break
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
They were bombed 'night and day': 99-year-old vet recounts surviving Nazi assault
In the front row of a service in Moncton to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy, you’ll find 99-year-old George Ferguson.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The beaches of Normandy were bathed in sunlight on Thursday as a day of ceremonies unfolded to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
'It's just really a miracle': Family survives being thrown by tornado
Sheri Wolf is receiving treatment at Iowa Methodist Hospital after the Greenfield tornado leveled her house with her family inside.
A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming
Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.
Are more Americans moving to Canada because of Trump?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
opinion This year's society wedding: the Duke of Westminster's 'Bridgerton' moment
In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about the upcoming nuptials between Hugh Grosvenor -- the Duke of Westminster and one of Britain's most eligible bachelors -- and Olivia Henson.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Jail time for teen involved in extortion fires targeting Edmonton building community
One of the men charged in connection with a series of extortion-related crimes in Edmonton is going to jail.
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Lethbridge
-
Okotoks Dawgs win eighth in row to open season, topping Bombers 12-11
A day after being part of one of the highest-scoring games in baseball history, the Brooks Bombers scored in double digits again, only to lose a close one to the Okotoks Dawgs.
-
Trial begins for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
Two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade have entered not guilty pleas on the first day of their jury trial.
-
High-risk incident near Lethbridge elementary school ends
A ‘high-risk incident’ on 9 Avenue South that took place near a Lethbridge school Wednesday afternoon is over..
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
24% year-over-year decrease in toxic drug deaths: B.C. coroner
Dozens more people died from unregulated, toxic drugs in B.C. this April, the latest data from the BC Coroners Service shows.
-
Drones, dogs, helicopters and ground crews search for missing mountaineers in B.C.
The search and rescue team in Squamish, B.C., says helicopters, groundcrews, drones and avalanche dogs are involved in the search for three mountaineers missing for nearly a week.
Vancouver Island
-
Police recover 29 stolen vehicles in shipping containers at B.C. ports
Two men from Metro Vancouver are facing more than a dozen charges each after police recovered 29 stolen vehicles found in shipping containers at British Columbia ports.
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
Regina
-
'It's frustrating': STF, education minister trade blame following breakdown in negotiations
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina hopes making voting 'as easy as possible' will increase turnout for civic election
The City of Regina is hoping to increase voter turnout for this fall's municipal election by making the process as 'easy as possible.'
-
Sask.'s industrial carbon levy program provides little public transparency: auditor
Saskatchewan's auditor says the province's carbon levy program for industrial emitters lacks public transparency, with no information on whether it's helping reduce emissions or providing economic spinoffs.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
What you need to know about a potential TTC strike on Friday
With a potential transit strike just hours away, Torontonians could soon be scrambling to find another way to get around the city. Here is what you need to know about the looming TTC strike.
-
Judge orders video game developer to freeze accounts belonging to Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King'
An Ontario judge has ordered the developer behind the popular video gaming platform Steam to freeze the accounts of Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King,’ to prevent him from trading or liquidating assets.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
-
Defending-champion Alouettes eager to prove last season wasn't a one-hit wonder
The Montreal Alouettes will begin their Grey Cup defence on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team Montreal beat for the championship in dramatic fashion.
Atlantic
-
'We stuck with it until it was finished': 100-year-old N.B. veteran remembers D-Day beach landing
Eighty years ago, Russell Kaye was firing at German positions from a landing craft as he and countless other men surged towards Juno Beach.
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Wet weather for Maritimes this weekend; May finished warm, dry, with high lightning activity
Periods of wet weather is expected in the Maritimes this weekend however, the nature of that weather will differ from province-to-province.
Winnipeg
-
New monument to honour 17 lives taken in crash near Carberry
June 15 will mark one year since a fatal crash near Carberry, Man., that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
-
Cyclist in critical condition following crash: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg cyclist is in critical condition following a collision Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa.
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
-
RCMP bust suspected human smuggling ring operating in the Cornwall, Ont. area
Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Barrie
-
Man charged in murder of Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri is headed to trial
The man accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, is headed for trial.
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
-
Fire crews battle raging house fire in Muskoka
Firefighters battled a raging blaze at a home in Gravenhurst.
Kitchener
-
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
-
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
-
RECIPE
RECIPE French Onion Dip and Cucumber Ricotta Spread from Emily Richards
Emily Richards shares two quick and easy dips that would be perfect for your next summer party.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Writing festival underway in honour of late author
The Alice Munro Festival of the Short Story is underway in Huron County. The festival kicked off last night with a production of Post Alice at the Blyth Festival stage.
-
Energy co-op giving students multiple job opportunities at one time
A pilot project is underway in Kincardine that may change how high school co-op’s work in the future. Twenty-six students from Kincardine District Secondary School are enrolled in the first ever Energy Sector Co-Op.
Windsor
-
Two men charged with first degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
New list of Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Windsor
Windsor police have updated the list of the worst intersections in the city for collisions.
-
Chatham-Kent police Chief Gary Conn is retiring, replacement announced
The Chatham-Kent Police Services Board is announcing a change in leadership.