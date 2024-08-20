CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fake wine sales result in charges against Calgary man

    A Calgary man is facing fraud and money laundering charges after police say he collected about $1.3 million from victims under the guise of some high return wine sales. (Pexels) A Calgary man is facing fraud and money laundering charges after police say he collected about $1.3 million from victims under the guise of some high return wine sales. (Pexels)
    Share

    Calgary police say a man has been charged with defrauding victims out of more than $1.3 million in fraudulent wine sales.

    Brian Robert Gunsten, 52, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and money laundering in connection with at least seven incidents where people were defrauded out of money by thinking they were investing in a wine sale.

    Police say between January 2020 and February 2021, Gunsten approached people with an investment opportunity that was "low-risk with high returns."

    The plan involved the victims providing him with a short-term loan to buy wine that would later be resold at a profit to a confirmed buyer.

    Over the course of the scheme, police said Gunsten defrauded victims out of more than $1.3 million.

    "Investigators believe the wine was not purchased and resold for profit, instead, the suspect used the funds from new victims to make payments to previous victims, leaving many empty-handed," police said in a news release.

    Further investigation found the funds acquired by Gunsten were deposited into his personal accounts and not used in the intended fashion.

    Gunsten is expected in court on Sept. 16.

    Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News