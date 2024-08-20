Fake wine sales result in charges against Calgary man

Calgary police say a man has been charged with defrauding victims out of more than $1.3 million in fraudulent wine sales.

Brian Robert Gunsten, 52, is charged with fraud over $5,000 and money laundering in connection with at least seven incidents where people were defrauded out of money by thinking they were investing in a wine sale.

Police say between January 2020 and February 2021, Gunsten approached people with an investment opportunity that was "low-risk with high returns."

The plan involved the victims providing him with a short-term loan to buy wine that would later be resold at a profit to a confirmed buyer.

Over the course of the scheme, police said Gunsten defrauded victims out of more than $1.3 million.

"Investigators believe the wine was not purchased and resold for profit, instead, the suspect used the funds from new victims to make payments to previous victims, leaving many empty-handed," police said in a news release.

Further investigation found the funds acquired by Gunsten were deposited into his personal accounts and not used in the intended fashion.

Gunsten is expected in court on Sept. 16.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers

