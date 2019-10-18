

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY -- What’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

Beacon Original Art

Beacon Original Art is celebrating 10 years and is hosting an art exhibition and sale on Oct. 19 at the Bridgeland – Riverside Community Association from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sale and exhibition details here.

Calgary Music Collectors Show

Check out the rare records, cassettes, CDs and music memorabilia at the Calgary Music Collectors Show on Sunday at the Acadia Recreation Complex.

More on Alberta's oldest record fair here.

Calgary Rocky Mountain Wine and Food Festival

Come out and sample wines, spirits and beers from around the world and tasty treats from local businesses. The event has been held for over 20 years and runs Oct. 18 and 19 at the BMO Centre.

Tickets and event details here.

Calgary Tattoo and Arts Festival

The festival is one of the largest shows of its kind in the country and is on at the BMO Centre from Oct. 18 – 20 from 4 p.m. – midnight.

Details and ticket information here.

CURIOUS GEORGE The Golden Meatball

The family-friendly event runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 9 at the Storybook Theatre (375 Bermuda Drive N.W.)

The one-act musical is about 60 minutes. Event details here.

Granary Road Pumpkin Fest

The annual event goes Oct. 18 and 19 at Granary Road and tickets include admission into the Active Learning Park.

Participants can take part in a tractor wagon ride, a pumpkin hunt and pumpkin decorating.

Pumpkin Fest tickets can be purchased here

Half-price on animal adoptions

The city is holding a three-day adoption event at Calgary Animal Services Ramsay location at 2201 Portland Street S.E. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

More information on the event and the animals up for adoption can be found on the Calgary Animals Services website.

Haunted Calgary

Three terrifying attractions await those brave enough to head into Haunted Calgary at New Horizon Mall. The spooky spectacle runs from Oct. 11 to Nov. 2

More information is available on the Haunted Calgary website.

Spook-tacular

The all-ages event at Tomkins Park includes face-painting, music, trick-or-treating and more.

Spook-tacular is free and gets underway on Oct.19 at noon.

Details on the event and costume contest here.