Family donates $30M to campaign for pediatric patients at Calgary cancer centre

A fundraising campaign wrapped up Monday for the recently opened Arthur J.E. Child Comprehensive Cancer Centre in Calgary, thanks in large part to a “monumental” donation from a local family.

Calgary philanthropists Stan and Marge Owerko donated $30 million to the OWN.CANCER campaign.

“Cancer is a frightening disease and a diagnosis at any age is a crushing blow to the whole family” said Stan and Marge Owerko in a press release Monday.

“The Arthur Child is poised to change lives by bringing together the very best researchers, clinicians and practices in cancer care to help patients and families during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

“It’s an honour to support their extraordinary work and our hope is that the discoveries made at this inspiring centre will benefit all cancer patients – not only here in Alberta – but around the world.”

The donation brings the fundraising total to $298 million in donations, which, according to organizers, is one of the largest philanthropic fundraising efforts in Alberta’s history.

The fundraiser will support pediatric cancer patients at the cancer centre which opened last month. It is one of the largest comprehensive cancer centres in North America.

The funds will also support immunotherapy research and radiation therapy, and benefit clinical trials at the Owerko Family Centre for Clinical Trials at the Arthur Child centre, while expanding the pediatric cancer clinical trial program at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“By supporting these three critical areas, this gift will enable us to lead lifesaving, made-in-Alberta treatments for cancer patients and dramatically improve the care we provide to them. It is a remarkable day for our province,” said Dr. Don Morris, department head of oncology and the facility medical director at the Arthur Child.

More than 17, 000 people and organizations across the province contributed to the OWN.CANCER campaign since it launched in 2021, a partnership between the Alberta Cancer Foundation (ACF), Alberta Health Services and the University of Calgary.

The ACF said cancer impacts one in two Albertans over the course of their lifetime.

“I’m so proud of the outpouring of support we’ve seen from Albertans, including this incredible gift from the Owerkos which closes out our campaign. This generosity will transform the future of cancer care in our province for generations to come,” said Heather Culbert, cancer survivor and cochair of the OWN.CANCER campaign.

“The Arthur Child is a visionary facility. But, most importantly, it will help to put cancers into remission and extend people’s lives,” said John Osler, cancer survivor and OWN.CANCER co-chair.