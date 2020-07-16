CALGARY -- Shane Smith's loved ones are asking for witnesses to come forward with any information that could potentially lead to the location of the 20-year-old Chestermere man's remains.

According to Calgary Police Service officials, Smith was murdered at a home in southeast Calgary.

He was last seen alive in the community of McKenzie Towne on June 6 and was reported missing the following day.

Smith's abandoned vehicle was located the following week along Deerfoot Trail, near the bridge atop the Bow River in the city's deep south. It's believed the vehicle was left there sometime between June 6 and June 9.

While Smith's body has not been found, 24-year-old Ian Abercrombie has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body in connection with the disappearance.

Searches conducted in rural areas around Calgary have been fruitless.

On Thursday, Smith's mother and sister were brought to tears as they asked for help from the public.

"We are here to beg you, plead with you, please, please let us lay our son to rest," said Shirley Smith, Shane's mother. "Shane deserved his life. He does not deserve to be out there all alone. Give him the dignity and the respect he deserves.

"My family and all of Shane's amazing friends need to say goodbye, as hard as that will be."

Two vehicles, a burgundy Mercedes-Benz ML55 with aftermarket chrome rims and a 2010 Crown Victoria with black aftermarket rims, have been connected with Smith's death. The Mercedes had a license plate of SLPRSLD while the Crown Victoria's plate read CFM4615.

Anyone who witnessed either vehicle travelling between Calgary and the Millarville area is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.