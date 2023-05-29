Fatal crash closes Banff exit on westbound Highway 1

Banff RCMP are asking drivers to avoid westbound Highway 1 near the Banff Avenue exit while they investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Mounties haven't released many details about the incident, but say the road will be closed while a collision reconstructionist investigates.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash scene, and it's suggested motorists use an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available…