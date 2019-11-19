CALGARY — A 75-year-old Pincher Creek man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving collided head-on with a cattle liner on Highway 3 west of Lethbridge.

RCMP were called about 9 a.m. and in a release said the preliminary investigation shows the car was heading east on Highway 3 when it collided with the cattle liner.

That section of Highway 3 is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon as cattle are removed. Traffic is being re-routed through the Pikani Nation however large commercial vehicles are not able to get through.

The driver of the cattle liner was not injured.