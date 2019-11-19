Fatal crash closes section of Highway 3 in southern Alberta
A 75-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 3.
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 3:49PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:40PM MST
CALGARY — A 75-year-old Pincher Creek man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving collided head-on with a cattle liner on Highway 3 west of Lethbridge.
RCMP were called about 9 a.m. and in a release said the preliminary investigation shows the car was heading east on Highway 3 when it collided with the cattle liner.
That section of Highway 3 is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon as cattle are removed. Traffic is being re-routed through the Pikani Nation however large commercial vehicles are not able to get through.
The driver of the cattle liner was not injured.