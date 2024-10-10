CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fatal shooting in Forest Lawn under investigation

    Calgary police say a man died following a shooting at a Forest Lawn home on Thursday night.
    Police say they are on the hunt for a suspect after a man died in hospital after being shot in Forest Lawn.

    A man was shot inside a house in the 900 block of 40th Street S.E. around 7:15 p.m., police say.

    Paramedics were still working on the victim, who was in life-threatening condition at the scene.

    In an update on Friday morning, police said the victim died in hospital.

    The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

