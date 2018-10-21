The father of Ryan Doedel, the youth who lost his life in a crash outside of Springbank on Thurday, said he was a talented football player and kind to everyone he met.

Ryan was killed when the car he was driving lost control, went airborne for about 10 metres before crashing and bursting into flames.

His friend, Dante Bravi was also in the vehicle and suffered serious injuries to his lungs and spinal cord.

Both students attended Ernest Manning High School, and the institution lowered its flags on Friday as a gesture of respect.

Peter Doedel says his son’s life touched a lot of people.

“As we talk an unravel these friendships that Ryan had, we’re beginning to see just how wide his sphere of influence he had with the community at Ernest Manning, with Waldorf and with the football community.”

Doedel says the road that his son was driving on is not considered to be a very safe road.

“It’s unmarked. It looks seemingly harmless, even at night,” he said. “The locals call it the ‘Whee Road’, being the sensation you get in your stomach from going up and down the road. Unfortunately, when you get to the end of it, there isn’t a road because it is a hard left. That was unfortunately Ryan’s demise.”

He says that the administrators at Ernest Manning have also helped out immensely.

“They embraced us, they provided us with mementos and memorials that the kids had put together for Ryan, we gathered ourselves around there, touched and felt and spirited our way through what we saw of him there.”

Dante’s family wouldn’t speak on camera about their son, but they told CTV Calgary in an e-mail that he broke his back very badly in the crash and the full extent of his injuries aren’t yet known.

His father Mark say they are grateful for all the support so far and his friends have also come to help them with whatever they need.

They are now focused on Dante’s recovery and supporting him.

Counsellors will be available on Monday for any Ernest Manning students who need help in coping with the grief.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Ryan and Dante, to help their families in mourning the loss and moving forward in the days ahead.

(With files from Jordan Kanygin)