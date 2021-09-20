Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary
The majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
Nine Calgary ridings were declared for the Conservatives, with Calgary Skyview flipping to the Liberals.
CTV's Decision Desk declared the Liberals would win a minority government Monday around 10:45 p.m. eastern standard time.
MRU political scientist Duane Bratt told CTV News in a weekend interview that a half dozen of Alberta's 34 seats could flip election night.
In Calgary, Conservative incumbents were mostly expected to retain their seats, but Bratt identified three Calgary races as up for grabs.
"If a Liberal is going to win in Calgary," Bratt said, "It'll be in Calgary-Skyview."
As results rolled in Monday, only one actually was competitive.
That was in Calgary Skyview, where Liberal candidate George Chahal defeated Conservative Jag Sahota.
Shortly after 11 p.m. former Calgary councillor Chahal led by 42.9 to a little over 35 per cent for Sahota.
Coun. George Chahal
In Calgary Centre, Conservative MP Greg McLean defeated Liberal Sabrina Grover.
"We've gone through an election that we accepted in the beginning was an unnecessary election," McLean told CTV News. "It looks like it'll be a minority parliament one way or another coming out of this election, and those parties have to learn to work together."
Grover said she was glad Justin Trudeau was returning to office, and was proud of Chahal, who she declared the winner in Skyview, but said she wished that she was joining him in Ottawa.
In Calgary Confederation, Conservative Len Webber was the winner over Liberal Murray Sigler.
Other Calgary Conservative winners included Stephanie Kusie (Midnapore), Pat Kelly (Rocky Ridge), Michelle Rempel Garner (Nose Hill), Tom Kmiec (Shepard), Ron Liepert (Signal Hill), Jasraj Singh Hallan (Forest Lawn) and Bob Benzer (Heritage).
Shannon Stubbs won a decisive victory in Lethbridge while Blake Richards won Banff-Airdrie.
NDP CANDIDATE WINS EDMONTON STRATHCONA
New Democrat Heather McPherson held her seat in Edmonton Strathcona.
Edmonton Centre, where Conservative incumbent James Cumming and Liberal Randy Boissonnault are meeting for the third time, remains a close race, with New Democrat Heather McKenzie close behind.
Conservative incumbent Kerry Diotte is trailing New Democrat Blake Desjarlais in Edmonton Griesbach.
All of northern and southern Alberta re-elected Conservative MPs.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the night...
With files from CTV Edmonton and Chris Epp
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals
The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.
Here's what Trudeau's Liberals have promised for their third term
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his party have won a minority government on a platform of promises that included billions of dollars in new spending to rebuild the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liberals return to Alberta, and 5 other surprises in the election results
CTVNews.ca looks at some of the biggest surprises of election night, including the ouster of three cabinet ministers.
REPLAY: Election 2021 results and analysis
A 36-day federal election campaign came to an end with a result that will give the Liberals another minority government. Replay the CTVNews.ca live blog from election day.
NDP may hold the balance of power in Parliament
Jagmeet Singh and the New Democrats may hold the balance of power in the next Liberal minority government by playing a key role in helping pass confidence matters and key legislation.
Greens win first Ontario seat ever as national vote dries up
The Green Party is sending more than one MP to Ottawa for just the second time in its history, even as it appeared to lose a significant amount of the voter support it received in 2019 and its leader didn't come close to winning her desired seat.
Canadian dollar rises as Trudeau win clears path for economic support
The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart in Asian trading on Tuesday as oil prices rose and a projected election win for Justin Trudeau's Liberal party reassured investors that economic support would continue.
TRUTH TRACKER | Elections Canada reports technical issues, polling station disruptions as Canadians cast their ballots
Elections Canada has apologized after technical problems plagued its website earlier Monday, preventing some Canadians from finding out where their polling station was located, in addition to several disruptions at polling stations across the country.
Edmonton
-
Federal election 2021: Results for all 34 Alberta ridings, 2 races too close to call
The large majority of Alberta's 34 ridings have gone Conservative blue Monday night even as CTV News declared a minority government for Justin Trudeau's Liberals.
-
Liberal Boissonnault leads Conservative Cumming by double-digit votes in Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Centre was not decided on election night as the race between two familiar opponents remained too close to call, according to CTV News projections.
-
NDP's Desjarlais leads Conservative Diotte in narrow Edmonton-Griesbach battle
New Democrat candidate Blake Desjarlais has a narrow lead over incumbent Kerry Diotte in Edmonton-Griesbach late Monday night, but the race remains too close to call according to CTV News projections.
Vancouver
-
Election 2021: Here's how the parties fared in B.C.
Results in B.C. will go a long way toward determining the size of the Liberals' minority government caucus.
-
Decisive Liberal win for Harjit Sajjan in Vancouver South
Incumbent Liberal candidate Harjit Sajjan has retained his seat in Vancouver-South, drawing even more votes than his last decisive victory in the riding he grew up in and still calls home.
-
Election 2021: These 3 B.C. ridings are still too close to call
Most ridings in British Columbia had a winner within three hours of polls closing in the 44th Canadian federal election Monday night, but four were still too close to call as of 11 p.m.
Vancouver Island
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Election 2021: Nanaimo-Ladysmith too close to call between Conservatives, NDP, Greens
As the votes are being counted across Canada, CTV News is tracking the results of the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding.
-
Election 2021: NDP's Laurel Collins projected winner in Victoria riding
CTV News is projecting Laurel Collins, incumbent NDP candidate for Victoria, will be re-elected in the 2021 federal election.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Conservatives make inroads in Atlantic Canada, but Liberal fortress remains strong
Voters in Atlantic Canada loosened Justin Trudeau's grip on the region Monday by delivering a handful of new seats to the Conservatives, signalling a mild rebuke of the Liberal leader's decision to call an election during the pandemic's fourth wave.
-
New Brunswick to reinstate mandatory mask policy; reports 199 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in New Brunswick are reinstating a mandatory mask policy in the province, as they report 199 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a single-day record 75 new cases on Sunday.
Toronto
-
RESULTS
RESULTS | Latest federal election results in Ontario
Election results in Canada continue to come in after a 36-day campaign came to an end.
-
Full list of federal election winners in Toronto area
The Greater Toronto Area remained a Liberal stronghold Monday night.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Votes: Liberals win seven seats in Ottawa, Conservatives win one seat
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the election results in Ottawa in the 44th general election.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Live: Federal election results for the Ottawa area
CTV News Ottawa covers the federal electios in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Montreal
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Ruth Ellen Brosseau's attempted comeback, after two years running a farm, is too close to call
The NDP's Brosseau hopes to stage a comeback two years after losing her seat, but the race may come down to mail-in ballots. Locals know she's been busy since 2019: having married a pork farmer, she's been working on their farm.
-
Status quo rules the day in Quebec, with Liberals unscathed but denied growth
Quebecers helped keep Justin Trudeau's Liberals to the status quo -- in Quebec, and with a minority government overall -- by awarding them many of the same seats they won in 2019, without the growth they coveted.
Kitchener
-
LIVE RESULTS
LIVE RESULTS | Federal election results from Waterloo Region and area as they come in
Follow along with the latest federal election results for Waterloo Region.
-
Kitchener Centre results: Mike Morrice wins riding for Green Party
Mike Morrice with the Green Party has been declared the winner of Kitchener Centre by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
-
Waterloo results: Liberal Bardish Chagger declared winner
Liberal incumbent Bardish Chagger has been declared the winner of the Waterloo riding by CTV News’ Decision Desk.
Northern Ontario
-
Still some razor-close races in northern Ontario as election night winds down
Five of the seven northern Ontario ridings covered by CTV Northern Ontario have been called as of midnight, but two other contests are up in the air.
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
Complete federal election coverage from northern Ontario
The CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca team is ready to bring you all of the federal election news from the region.
Winnipeg
-
Trudeau vows to 'get back to work,' as Liberals win election but fall short of majority
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is vowing to get 'back to work,' after being dealt a second minority government in the 2021 federal election that looks much like the one Canadians elected in 2019.
-
INTERACTIVE: Manitoba's federal election results as they happen
Canadians are heading to the polls today for the 44th general election.
-
One Manitoba riding remains unclaimed, winner likely not known for days: political scientist
The riding of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley is too close to call as Monday turned into Tuesday.
Regina
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
-
Regina results: 3 Conservative MPs re-elected
Conservative candidates Andrew Scheer, Michael Kram and Warren Steinley have been re-elected in Regina.
-
Federal election results for Saskatchewan
Follow this page for updates from our CTV News Saskatchewan reporters across the province.
Saskatoon
-
In tight race, Conservative Brad Redekopp wins Saskatoon battleground riding
Conservative candidates are leading or elected in every Saskatchewan riding as the Liberals are projected to win Monday’s federal election.
-
Blue wave soaks Sask. in second consecutive federal election
Conservative candidates pulled off another clean sweep of all 14 ridings in Saskatchewan on Monday night.
-
After social media outcry over PPC rally, Saskatoon police say they’ll 'work with' Public Health
Saskatoon police say they will work with Public Health in response to apparent violations of Saskatchewan’s masking rules at the People’s Party of Canada campaign rally.