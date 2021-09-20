Federal election 2021: Chahal lone Liberal elected in Calgary

Former Ward 5 councillor George Chahal won the federal riding of Calgary Skyview Monday night, defeating Conservative Jag Sahota

Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals

The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.

