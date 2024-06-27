CALGARY
    Federal health minister accuses Alberta premier of putting politics over patients in dental-care debate

    Two days after Alberta informed Ottawa the province intends to "opt out" of a national dental-care program, the federal health minister says Danielle Smith is "trying to seek conflict" instead of focusing on patients.

    Smith argues the federal government should work to expand Alberta's existing dental program instead of creating a "duplicate plan."

    "If it's about patients and it's about care and (Alberta) thinks they can do better, great. But here's the news: they weren't covering these people. If it's their jurisdiction, then with all due respect, you weren't doing your job," federal Health Minister Mark Holland said Thursday morning.

    "It seems the way that Premier Smith put it was more about trying to seek conflict with us to create some kind of political thing than it was about patients."

    In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, Smith wrote there was a lack of consultation with provinces in crafting the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) and that it should instead work in conjunction with Alberta's current dental programs.

    "As such, Alberta intends to opt out of the federal plan and maintain its provincial programs for Albertans. Alberta is seeking to negotiate an agreement for the province's share of federal dental funding and will use this unconditional funding to expand dental coverage to more low-income Albertans," Smith wrote.

    The CDCP is funded and managed by the federal government, not the province, so it's unclear what Smith means by her intention to "opt out," or what she's willing to do if the federal government continues administering the plan in Alberta beyond 2026.

    "I suppose they could just say they want to operate a duplicate plan," Smith told CTV News on Thursday.

    "But what we would prefer to see is for them to co-ordinate with our plans so that they would opt into what we're doing. I think it would make it a lot easier for dentists, who make it easier for clients," she said.

    The federal plan is estimated to cost $13 billion over five years and there's no indication how much of that could be allocated to Alberta.

    The national program started providing coverage for seniors in May and on Thursday was expanded to include all children under the age of 18 and adults with disabilities.

    "It's not too late. I would hope that over the next couple of years, we would be able to have (the federal government) give us the dollars so that we can dedicate it to expanding our program," Smith said.

    The Alberta Dental Association (ADA) says it has concerns with the province's decision to pull out of the national program.

    The decision, the ADA says, "makes an already complex situation even more confusing for both patients and dentists."

    "While our Association has met with the Province about existing low-income dental programs and the possibility of an Alberta-based program, our focus is on supporting Alberta's dentists and the oral health of all Albertans." 

