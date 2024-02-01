CALGARY
Calgary

    • Federal health minister criticizes new Alberta rules on transgender youth

    Share

    Canada's health minister says Alberta's proposed changes to rules surrounding transgender youth will put children at risk.

    Mark Holland says one of the main reasons children commit suicide is due to questions and apprehensions around their sexual identity.

    Holland says he plans to meet soon with Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange to find an “off ramp” to the policies announced Wednesday by Premier Danielle Smith.

    Smith says her government is introducing policies to require parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.

    Students 16 and 17 would not need consent, but their parents would have to be notified.

    Smith also announced restrictions around hormone therapy and surgery for transgender teens and participation in sports for transgender females.

    Holland, speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, said he's “deeply disturbed” by Smith's announcement.

    “I thought we were at a place in this country where we're moving past this.

    “It's extremely dangerous to engage in this kind of thing, which I think is playing politics when you're talking about children's lives.”

    Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani said it was too soon to comment on court challenges to Alberta's policies.

    “They've announced what they're thinking about doing. They've not tabled anything. There's no legislation,” said Virani, standing alongside Holland.

    “There's nothing to be taken to court. I'm not going to speculate.”

    Virani agreed with Holland's concerns that Smith is putting vulnerable children at risk.

    “I'm a dad. Mark's a dad,” said Virani.

    “Parents have these conversations all the time with children. They need to be able to have those conversations with children.

    “Sometimes children don't feel empowered to have those conversations (but) that's a small amount of children around the country and even smaller amounts in Alberta.

    “I think actually targeting that small minority for some political purpose in Alberta - as it seems that the premier is doing - is not becoming of her office and is in fact actually targeting and perhaps even demonizing those children.”

    Smith announced the changes in a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and said they came after discussions with her United Conservative Party caucus.

    She was set to hold a news conference to discuss the changes in Calgary later Thursday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News