Feds pledge $8M toward new visitor centre in downtown Banff

The federal government is investing $8 million to kick-start the planning process for a new visitor reception and education centre along Banff Avenue.

Tuesday morning's funding announcement in the Banff townsite is the latest step in a 25-year effort to redevelop the 200 block of Banff Avenue, between Caribou and Wolf Streets.

"This federal investment will ensure one of the most treasured places in Canada continues to be a source of enjoyment, learning and national pride," said Karen Sorensen, Senator for Alberta, who previously served as Banff's mayor. "As a community member and leader in the town of Banff, it is my honour to continue advocating positively for this initiative in my role as Special Advisor to the Park Superintendent.

"I strongly encourage public involvement in this rare opportunity to shape the future of this exciting project. Your input will be integral to re-developing facilities and open spaces that are representative of all voices and will warmly welcome visitors in the heart of downtown Banff and the national park."

Parks Canada officials say plans for a visitor centre are in the preliminary stages and no decisions have been finalized. Members of the public are encouraged to share their ideas for the redevelopment of the block of Banff Avenue at Let's Talk Mountain Parks.