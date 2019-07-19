

CTV News Calgary





What’s happening in Calgary this weekend? Here’s a list of local events taking place in and around the city…

Adults Only Night at TELUS Spark - 50th Anniversary Moon Landing Party

Celebrate the Apollo 11 mission to the moon and explore space topics, past and present.

The event is on Saturday from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Ticket information HERE.

Cyclepalooza

The do-it-yourself bike festival is on from July 12 – 20 and there are a variety of events for Calgarians to take part in. Bike Prom concludes the festival and is on Sunday, details HERE.

Fiestaval Latin Festival

The free, family friendly arts and entertainment festival is onall weekend at Olympic Plaza from 11 a.m.to 11 p.m. Head to the Fiestaval website for more details.

Lougheed House Garden Festival

Saturday is the first day of this week-long festival on the grounds of the historic Lougheed House and includes entertainment and garden tours. Visit the website for scheduling details.

Market Collective at the St. Louis Hotel

Market Collective has set up shop at the St. Louis hotel in East Village for the summer.

The market is open on Friday from Noon – 7 p.m., Saturday 11a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11a.m. – 5 p.m. More information can be found on the Market Collective website.

One Big JAM

This free event at Central Memorial Park is on Saturday from 12 – 5 p.m. and all musicians are invited to join in. Full details on how you can take part HERE.

Shakespeare by the Bow

Prince's Island Park plays host to Theatre Calgary's Shakespeare on the Bow on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Admission is by donation. Find out more HERE.