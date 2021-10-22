Fewer than 47 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in Calgary's 2021 municipal election

CALGARY -

Despite record-setting advance polling numbers, a smaller percentage of Calgarians voted in the 2021 general election that in 2017.

According to the official results from Elections Calgary, slightly more than 46 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot this year.

The percentage is significantly smaller than in 2017, when voter turn out was just above 58 per cent. That election saw Naheed Nenshi elected to a third term as mayor over a field that included second-place finisher Bill Smith.

Voter turnout for the last six Calgary's general elections

2021: 46 per cent

2017: 58 per cent

2013: 39 per cent

2010: 53 per cent

2007: 33 per cent

2004: 20 per cent

A total of 141,329 in advance polls this election, well above the early voting numbers of 2017 (74,965 votes) and 2013 (22,410)

The official results confirmed all previously declared council race winners were victorious, but the margins of victory slightly changed.

The results of the fluoride debate query, the lone referendum question solely for Calgary voters, have also been confirmed by Elections Calgary.

When asked 'Are you in favour of reintroducing fluoridation of municipal water supply?' 206,320 (62 per cent) answered 'Yes' while 128,568 (38 per cent) answered 'No'.