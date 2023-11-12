Final buildings in Calgary's second Chinatown set for demolition

Two historic buildings in Calgary’s second Chinatown are set to be demolished for 18-storey tower.

One of the buildings, the Underwood, a two-storey building is located on the corner of 10th Avenue and First Street S.W.

“This is the last remaining building of Calgary’s second Chinatown,” said Heritage Calgary CEO Josh Traptow.

The Western Block was built in 1905 by former city mayor Thomas Underwood, who served from 1902 to 1904.

“In that time, when it was very anti-Chinese, Thomas Underwood was actually a very strong supporter of Chinese Calgarians owning land and and also having business and other properties,” said Traptow.

It features shops on the ground floor while the second floor is used for apartments.

The Calgary Planning Commission approved the development last month.

According to Traptow, Calgary's second Chinatown existed between 1901 and 1910. The building was owned by Underwood and built in 1905.

"We really encourage the developer to retain more of the existing building," said Traptow.

The recommendation was to use elements from the facade, the brick or other elements from the building.

"They have said that is not feasible,” said Traptow. “Now we’re trying to make sure there is commendation of the Underwood block."

Traptow says a commemoration component is set to go in the back alley. Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong, a Chinese community member, wants more to be done.

“If this was any other community and culture, whether it be Indigenous or Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ this would be unacceptable to put in the back alley,” he said.

The proposal is also knocking out the The Backlot, the building where "Calgary’s oldest queer bar establishment" is located.

"I think more and more Calgarians are understanding the significant for the intangible, heritage and stories that are connected to them" he said.

CTV News has reached out to the developer, Truman Homes, but has yet to hear back.