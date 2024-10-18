CALGARY
    • Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend

    The final graduates of Lethbridge College will receive their degrees this weekend. The school has since transitioned from college to polytechnic.
    The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.

    More than 500 students are receiving degrees, diplomas, certificates and apprenticeship credentials this month, with about 170 of them expected to attend Saturday’s convocation ceremony.

    The post-secondary institution transitioned from college to polytechnic over the summer, so fall convacates will be the last ones to receive a parchment from Lethbridge College.

    Convocation gets underway Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Val Matteotti gymnasium.

    U of L

    The University of Lethbridge is handing out an estimated 300 degrees this weekend at its convocation.

    Meanwhile, across the river, more than 300 students will be crossing the stage at the University of Lethbridge’s fall convocation on Saturday.

    The ceremony will include graduates from graduate studies, arts and science, education, fine arts and health sciences.

    Saturday’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m. in the Centre for Sport and Wellness gymnasium.

