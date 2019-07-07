Stampede-goers wrapped up a tradition with a hearty 'yahoo' on Sunday morning as the Hay's Breakfast was held for the last time.

Thousands of people attended the event, held at Heritage Park for the past 68 years, which helps support the facility preserve Western Canadian heritage and culture.

The invitation-only breakfast was hosted by Dan and Kathy Hays, with support from the Rob Peters Family and the Heritage Park Foundation.

Also in attendance was Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Stampede royalty and many more dignitaries.

"The legacy of the Hay's Breakfast will go down in history and we're privileged to have been a partner and host location for this one-of-a-kind event for the past two decades," said Alida Visbach, president and CEO of Heritage Park Historical Village, in a release.

The Hay's Breakfast was founded by the Honourable Harry Hays, former mayor and federal cabinet minister, in 1951 on his dairy farm where the community of Haysboro now sits. His son, Dan and his wife Kathy held the event every year after Harry died in 1982 but have now decided to close it down.

"We have been a part of that for a great many years, what is it? 69 years? 69 today, Most of my life and I'm quite old eh?“ said Dan. "You have Mardi Gras and so on in various places but this is a special time for Calgarians to celebrate and they do."

MCed by CTV Calgary's own Darrel Janz, it also featured the traditional 'Sillabub' ceremony, which involved the drinking of a milk-based beverage.

Those courageous enough to down the mystery brew are awarded a special certificate honouring their bravery.

The event hopes to raise $25,000 to help support the park.

The Hay's Breakfast was the longest running event associated with the Calgary Stampede aside from the Stampede itself.