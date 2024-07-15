CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fire breaks out at southeast Calgary composting site

    Fire crews were called out after flames erupted at a composting site in Calgary's southeast on Monday evening. (Photo courtesy Ron Tarrant) Fire crews were called out after flames erupted at a composting site in Calgary's southeast on Monday evening. (Photo courtesy Ron Tarrant)
    Fire crews were called out after flames erupted at a composting site in Calgary's southeast on Monday evening.

    Heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the building across from the Shepard landfill.

    Crews were called shortly after 6 p.m. and at one point had around 19 different apparatus and vehicles on scene to fight the flames.

    Calgary police monitored from the air and said a piece of equipment was burning.

    No word on what caused the fire or the extent of damages.

