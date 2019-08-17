A southeast Calgary business sustained some damage after a fire broke out inside the facility on Saturday afternoon.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the scene, at a two-storey factory in the 5000 block of 76 Avenue S.E., at about 1:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the building.

Firefighters gained access to the structure and quickly began to extinguish the blaze with a mixture of water and foam.

The fire was contained to the shop area of the business.

No one was inside the building when the fire took place and no one was injured as a result.

Fire investigators are at the scene to work on determining a cause.