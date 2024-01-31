CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks

    Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm, front, reacts as members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate after the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Denver (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm, front, reacts as members of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate after the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Denver (AP Photo/David Zalubowski).
    The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

    In return, the Flames received forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defencemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

    Kuzmenko has eight goals in 2023-24, after racking up 39 goals and 35 assists in 74 goals last season.

    Lindholm is an unrestricted free agent. He was named to the 2024 NHL all-star team.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

