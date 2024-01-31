Flames all-star Elias Lindholm departs in trade to Canucks
The Calgary Flames traded all-star Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.
In return, the Flames received forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defencemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.
Kuzmenko has eight goals in 2023-24, after racking up 39 goals and 35 assists in 74 goals last season.
Lindholm is an unrestricted free agent. He was named to the 2024 NHL all-star team.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
