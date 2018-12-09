Some veterans of a different kind were out helping raise money to support military members in Calgary on Sunday as the past stars from the Flames took part in a friendly match of hockey.

The Heroes Hockey Challenge has taken place for the past eight years and the proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales go directly towards the Princess Patricia’s Light Infantry Foundation and the Military Museum Foundation.

Many Flames players participated in the event, including defenceman Robyn Regehr, who played 11 seasons with the club.

He says events like these are why he enjoys being a part of the Flames alumni.

“The important one here is its involvement with the military. This event isn’t just raising funds for the military foundation and families in need; it’s also raising awareness. Some families go through some hardships being in the military, whether it’s loss or situations after service, and they need some help.”

While there were plenty of younger players who’ve just recently retired, the Flames squad also included some legends like Lanny McDonald.

“Our Calgary Flames alumni does a tremendous amount in the community and we’re very proud of this one. There’s five of us on the team today who have all been to Afghanistan to visit the troops, and we understand and appreciate the men and women in our Canadian Armed Forces and couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Glen Cumyn, co-founder of the Heroes Hockey Challenge, says the event began because of the natural connection between the game of hockey and the Canadian military.

“It’s been around since 2011 and our very first event was here in Calgary with the Flames alumni. To date, we’ve raised about $325,000.”

Mike Cvik, a former NHL linesman, says he is proud to be a part of the event.

“It’s a great cause going to fallen military, their families, injured military; it’s just an honour to be a part of this,” he says. “They look at us as their heroes but they’re actually our heroes.”

The veterans involved in the event are also happy to be a part of the fundraiser aimed at helping so many of their brothers and sisters.

“We get to hang out with some of our idols, some of our heroes growing up. I’ve watched all these guys play throughout my life,” said Sgt. Craig Samuel with 41 Service Battalion in Calgary. “It raises awareness to what’s going on here as well.”

He says the challenge faced by veterans isn’t over just because they’ve returned home to Canada.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize the mental aspect that you endure while you are over there. You’re losing buddies, you’re losing friends, you’re just living a life that’s just go, go, go all the time; it just doesn’t stop. It just doesn’t go away.”

The Heroes Hockey Challenge has also been held in Vancouver, Toronto and twice in Edmonton.

Sunday’s game was preceded by a gala event at the Military Museum on Saturday.

(With files from Brad MacLeod)