Jaromir Jagr’s time as a member of the Calgary Flames has officially come to an end after the team announced the forward had been loaned to HC Kladno of the Czech 1 Liga in his native Czech Republic.

Jagr, who will celebrate his 46th birthday next month, went unclaimed after being placed on waivers on Sunday, January 28.

"I want to thank Brad Treliving and the Calgary Flames for giving me the immense opportunity to be a part of their team and continue my NHL career this season," said Jagr in statement released by the Calgary Flames on January 29. "Although I am very disappointed that things did not turn out as we had hoped due to a number of circumstances, I am deeply grateful to the Flames, the fans and the City of Calgary for having welcomed me so generously.”

“I now look forward to continuing the season in Kladno."

Jagr signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Calgary Flames on October 4, 2017. In his 22 games with the Flames, the forward notched one goal and six helpers.

The salary owed to Jagr for the remainder of the 2017/ 2018 season will not count against the Calgary Flames salary cap.

"Jaromir's career speaks for itself," said Flames General Manager Brad Treliving in the team's statement. "He is a legend in our sport and we are very appreciative that he selected Calgary to pursue his career in the NHL. Regretfully, with a late start to his season combined with nagging injuries, he wasn't in a position to perform at the level both he and our team had hoped. During his short time in Calgary, Jaromir demonstrated tremendous leadership and professionalism, especially with our young players. We thank him for his contributions to our group both on and off the ice."

Jagr’s 1,927 career points (766 goals and 1,155 assists in 1,733 regular season games) are the second most in NHL history.