Flames assign trio of players to Wranglers

The Flames made some roster moves Saturday morning, assigning forwards Jakob Pelletier, Walker Duehr and defenceman Dennis Gilbert to the Calgary Wranglers.

The move came as the Flames start a nine-day long all-star hiatus.

Calgary Flame Walker Duehr scored his first NHL goal Thursday night in St. Louis. (Photo: Twitter@NHLFlames)

Pelletier had no points in four NHL games. Duehr scored twice in eight games, while Gilbert recorded one assist in nine games.

#Flames Roster Update: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, and Jakob Pelletier have been assigned to the @AHLWranglers. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 28, 2023

The move gives the Flames a bit of cap room, and gives the trio opportunities for ice time while the Flames are on their mid-season break, as per Flamesnation.ca.

The Wranglers were idle Friday night.

They take on the Henderson Silver Knights in Nevada Saturday.