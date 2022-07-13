Flames bring back Trevor Lewis, add Rooney and 4 other free agents

The Flames signed some players Wednesday, just none whose last name starts with 'G'.

Among them were free-agent centre Kevin Rooney, who left the Rangers to sign a two-year, $1.3 million contract. The team also brought back veteran Trevor Lewis, signing him to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

Rooney played 210 career NHL games for the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers, scoring 24 goals and adding 21 assists for 45 points and 111 penalty minutes in his career. Last season, Rooney played 61 regular-season games with the Rangers, scoring 12 points, and also played in 15 post-season games as the Rangers made a surprising run to the conference finals before bowing out to Tampa Bay.

Lewis has played 810 career NHL games for the Los Angeles Kings, and Winnipeg Jets before joining the Flames last year, scoring 81 goals and adding 108 assists for a total of 189 points with 185 penalty minutes. He also won the Stanley Cup twice with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. Last season with Calgary, Lewis scored six goals and added 10 assists for 16 points. He also amassed five points in 12 playoff games.

