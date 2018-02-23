An afternoon truck fire on the off-ramp from eastbound Glenmore Trail to northbound Deerfoot Trail sent flames and dark smoke into the air.

The fire started shortly before 4:00 p.m. Friday. Witnesses said vehicles continued to drive around the burning vehicle while its tires exploded from the heat.

According to Acting Battalion Chief Wayne Bonderud, the cause of the fire remains under investigation but no injuries have been reported. A fire inspector has been deployed to the scene.