Flames re-sign forward Jakob Pelletier on 1-year deal

The Calgary Flames have signed forward Jakob Pelletier to a one-year contract.

The two-way deal will pay the former first-round pick $800,000 for the 2024-25 season.

The Flames drafted Pelletier 26th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Through two partial seasons, the 23-year-old has scored four goals and six assists in 37 career games.

Last year, Pelletier also put up five goals and seven assists in 18 games with the Flames’ AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers.

Pelletier was one of the Flames’ remaining unsigned restricted free agents, with training camp expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The Flames’ top prospects are taking part in the annual Penticton NHL Young Stars Classic over the weekend.