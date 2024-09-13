CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames prospects taking the ice for Young Stars Classic

    Calgary Flames players celebrate a goal during the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. (Source: Calgary Flames) Calgary Flames players celebrate a goal during the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. (Source: Calgary Flames)
    Calgary Flames prospects are set to hit the ice this weekend for the annual Penticton NHL Young Stars Classic.

    While the Flames prospect training camp officially began Thursday in Calgary, the prospects have since headed to B.C. with their first game of the tournament scheduled for Friday afternoon.

    Twenty-five players will participate in the camp, including Zayne Parekh, the Flames’ ninth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

    The young stars will take to the ice throughout the weekend in Penticton, against top prospects from the Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks.

    The Flames will play:

    • The Jets at 5 p.m. MT on Friday;
    • The Oilers at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday; and
    • The Canucks at 3 p.m. MT on Monday.

    Each game will stream live on the Flames’ website.

