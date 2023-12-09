CALGARY
Calgary

    • Flames recall Matt Coronato from Calgary Wranglers

    Matthew Coronato was recalled to the Calgary Flames Saturday. (Photo: X@CalgaryFlames) Matthew Coronato was recalled to the Calgary Flames Saturday. (Photo: X@CalgaryFlames)

    The Calgary Flames made a roster change Saturday, announcing the recall of forward Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

    Coronato has scored eight goals and added 10 assists for the Wranglers in 14 games, which leads the team and places him fifth overall in the American Hockey League.

    Coronato played 10 games with the Flames earlier this season, scoring his first NHL goal against Pittsburgh on Oct. 14.

    He was added to the lineup for Saturday's matinee game against the New Jersey Devils.

    "He deserved to be called up," said Eric Francis at the first intermission of the game, adding that the cap space created by trading Nikita Zadorov to Vancouver made the move possible.

    The Flames were stricken by the flu bug Saturday, with Martin Pospisil and Walker Duehr both sidelined.

