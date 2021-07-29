CALGARY -- It was a very busy Wednesday for the Calgary Flames.

On a day that featured five free-agent signings, two trades, and an arena deal getting two thumbs up from city council, the most significant and immediate impact will likely be the signing of former Tampa right winger Blake Coleman.

Coming off winning two consecutive Stanley Cups in the town that some people now refer to as “Champa Bay”, Coleman opted to take his talents to Alberta, signing a six year, $29.4 million deal.

“Couldn’t be more excited to join the #CofRed”, Coleman tweeted.

For an average annual salary of $4.9 million, the Flames get a 180 cm (5’11”), 93 kg (207 lb.) right winger who has netted eight goals and added 16 assists in 24 playoff games over the past two seasons.

"In big moments Blake is a guy who is trusted by his coaches," Treliving said, in an interview with Ryan Dittrick on the Flames’ website. "He's a big minute-eater, plays against top lines and is able to produce offence. ... He plays in the trenches, but I think his skill is very understated."

Elsewhere, the Flames inked another two-time Stanley Cup winner (with the Los Angeles Kings), forward Trevor Lewis, who signed a one-year, $900,000 deal. Lewis spent last season with the Winnipeg Jets.

From Boston, the Flames acquired goaltender Daniel Vladar in exchange for a third round 2022 draft pick. Vladar, who’s a 195 cm (6’5”), 83 kg (185 lb.) player from Prague, split time last season between Czech hockey, a pit stop in Boston and a stint at Providence of the AHL.

The Flames also used a third round 2022 pick acquired from Toronto to pick up defenseman Nikita Zadorov from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Flames also signed three players to two-way contracts: Swedish goalie Adam Werner, who signed a one year, $750,000 contract, along with two American defensemen, Adam Gravel and Nick Desimone, both of whom received the same deals.

To cap it all off, Wednesday night Calgary city council approved a reworked deal for a new event centre, which is expected to be open in time for puck drop to the 2024-25 NHL season.